Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.57 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $1.57 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00249689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $700.97 or 0.01223095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00789395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,340.79 or 1.00052021 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.