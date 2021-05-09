SVB Leerink Upgrades Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Outperform

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Epizyme stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $109,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

