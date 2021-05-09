SVB Leerink Trims Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price to $83.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cerner’s FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

