SVB Leerink Downgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Market Perform

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

CCXI opened at $10.46 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

