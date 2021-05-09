Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.