Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) rose 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,128,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 436,357,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

SNDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

