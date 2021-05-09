SUN (SUN) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, SUN has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $170.62 million and approximately $246.25 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $34.09 or 0.00059310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00246854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $701.63 or 0.01220763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00784652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.57 or 1.00062070 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,005,168 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

