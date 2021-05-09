Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 81,855 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of PTC worth $188,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PTC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in PTC by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.07, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

