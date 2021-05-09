Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,548 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $227,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $239.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average is $209.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

