Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,230 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $161,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $334.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $243.13 and a one year high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

