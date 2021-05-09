Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 113,541 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,541 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $215,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $34,827,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

