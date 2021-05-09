Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $175.73 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,336,572 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 237,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $175,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

