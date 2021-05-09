Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $168.66 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $168,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

Shares of LH stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

