Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Issues Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%.

SPH opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

