Strs Ohio Sells 2,500 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Herc stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $113.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

