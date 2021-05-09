Strs Ohio Purchases 1,301 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NYSE:TPR opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.