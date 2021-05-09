Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

