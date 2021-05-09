Strs Ohio Has $1.23 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,792,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,564 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

