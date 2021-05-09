Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.28. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,812 shares of company stock worth $12,919,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.