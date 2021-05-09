Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

