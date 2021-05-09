Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

