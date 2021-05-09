Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Magellan Health worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.