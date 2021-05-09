Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $581,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of NCLH opened at $28.48 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

