Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $547,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 15,837 shares of company stock worth $2,689,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

NYSE CB opened at $176.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

