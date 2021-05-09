Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $543,000 Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

