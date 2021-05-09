Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

