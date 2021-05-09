Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $447,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $327.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

