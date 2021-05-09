Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 42,494 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.