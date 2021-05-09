Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after acquiring an additional 96,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.