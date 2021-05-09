Stephens Downgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Equal Weight

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FIBK stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,760 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111,271 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,083,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

