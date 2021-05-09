Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.23. 45,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.