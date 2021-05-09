Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$45.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.06.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$37.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -207.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.02. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

