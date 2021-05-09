StaysBASE (SBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,316.00

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $362,036.43 and approximately $9,316.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaysBASE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00252448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01160268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00749150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,577.20 or 0.99854059 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaysBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaysBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.