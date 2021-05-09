State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $49.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.