State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,028 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:CF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

