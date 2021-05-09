State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,013 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Zynga worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Zynga by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,829.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,429 shares of company stock worth $13,788,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

