State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,108 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

