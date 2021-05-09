State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.94 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $927,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

ATO opened at $103.00 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

