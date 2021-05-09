State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RH were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $701.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52-week low of $138.42 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $616.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

