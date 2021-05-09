State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 440,709 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

