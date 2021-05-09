StarTek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.44 million. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRT stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

