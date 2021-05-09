Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Standex International has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of SXI stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.