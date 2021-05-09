Stakinglab Market Cap Reaches $2,098.79 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,098.79 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003877 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.