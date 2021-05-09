St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $504.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

