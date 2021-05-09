St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $27,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.71.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

