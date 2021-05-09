St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

