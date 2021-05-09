SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.
Shares of SSRM stock remained flat at $$17.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,476,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
