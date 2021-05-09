SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Shares of SSRM stock remained flat at $$17.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,476,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,175. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

