SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SSEZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

