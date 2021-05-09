SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.SPX also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. SPX has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

