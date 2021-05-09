SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 7033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLOW. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

